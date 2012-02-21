By Steve Slater and Philipp Halstrick
LONDON/FRANKFURT Feb 21 Banks are set to
lose almost three-quarters of the value of their Greek
government bonds under a deal agreed early on Tuesday, people
familiar with the matter said, although enough are expected to
agree to the write-off for it to scrape through.
Investors had previously expected to suffer a 70 percent
hit, so now face an extra collective loss of up to 8 billion
euros ($10.6 billion). The big bondholders include the likes of
BNP Paribas, insurer Allianz and hedge fund
Greylock.
Commentators expected to see the private sector squeezed
more as politicians struggled to fill Greece's funding gap,
since a full default could have seen them left with nothing.
"Both parties knew that the ultimate recovery for private
sector investors is potentially zero," said Gary Jenkins,
analyst at Swordfish Research.
Euro zone finance ministers sealed the 130-billion-euro
bailout for Greece after another marathon session, saying the
plan would cut debt to 120.5 percent of gross domestic product
by 2020.
The debt reduction plan is based on optimistic assumptions,
however, and many investors and analysts said more was
needed to drag the country out of a deep economic slump.
"I don't think the deal puts them on a sustainable footing,
it buys them a few more years," said Patrick Armstrong, fund
manager at Armstrong Investment Managers. "If everything goes
perfectly, maybe that might happen, but Greece has some real
structural issues to overcome - even if they did see growth,
they are not set up logistically to collect taxes."
Under the deal, private investors will swap their existing
debt into new bonds with a maturity of up to 30 years.
The deal will write off 107 billion euros of debt, and
interest payments will be just 2 percent for the first three
years, and average 3.65 percent over the 30 years.
NEW LAWS
The new bonds will be launched in the next week, and Greece
said it would pass legislation to enforce losses on bondholders
who balk at the new terms.
Private sector creditors agreed to increase their nominal
loss on the bonds to 53.5 percent, but said only that the net
present value (NPV) loss would be over 70 percent. The NPV loss
is the real loss suffered by investors, taking into account
factors such as future interest rates.
Two people familiar with the matter said the NPV loss for
private sector investors would be 73 to 74 percent, while a
third said it would be 74 percent.
Bondholders have pledged "strong participation" in the deal,
and past restructurings of sovereign debt - such as in
Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay - show that the take-up rates in
such deals are normally well over 90 percent.
The bond swap has now been agreed in principle with the
Institute of International Finance, under the leadership of
Charles Dallara, but the banks now have to sign the documents
and the final take-up of the deal is still unclear.
SQUEEZE-OUT
Hedge funds in particular are positioning to profit from the
plan to slash Greece's debt pile, with many of them having piled
into bonds while at the same time buying credit default swaps,
which pay out if a lender defaults.
Holders of these swaps will be hoping Greece forces any
bondholders into the deal who do not take part voluntarily
through so-called Collective Action Clauses (CACs).
Deploying the CACs would almost certainly trigger a CDS
pay-out, as initial fears among policymakers that this could
trigger a Lehman Brothers-style market collapse have now waned.
"Any holders who have a CDS against their position will want
that triggered," said Armstrong. "So I would say (the take-up
rate) won't be 90 (percent), but it will be enough ... they will
pass the required threshold to push the rest of the tail into
it."
In markets, relief that a deal was reached was offset by
concern it sets a template if other countries, such as Portugal
or Italy, hit trouble. By 1521 GMT the European bank shares
index was down 1.0 percent.
A disorderly default in Greece - in which it would not have
had enough money to refinance a 14.5 billion euro bond maturing
in March - could have seen the private sector left with no value
at all, so there was little room for them to bargain.
"Those investors that are short Greek debt will make money,
the legal power of the state means the authorities suffer no
damage, while the private sector will suffer losses," said
Richard Woolnough, a fund manager at M&G.
"The locusts will feed well, the authorities will not eat
less, and the private investor will waste away."