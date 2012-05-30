(Adds details, analyst comment, NBG CEO comment)
* Recession hits loan books
* Provisions for bad debt increase
* NBG, Piraeus expect to resume ECB funding
ATHENS, May 30 Greece's biggest lender National
Bank made a heavy loss in the first quarter and rival
Piraeus also lost money as the country's recession
sapped clients' ability to pay back loans and hit new business,
the banks said on Wednesday.
With more than one in five Greeks unemployed and the economy
in a fifth straight year of recession, people are struggling to
meet their debt repayments, forcing banks to set aside more
money to cover potential losses.
At the same time, banks are having to eat into their own
profit margins by paying depositors higher interest rates to
discourage them from withdrawing their funds, a tactic that
squeezes the net interest income they earn.
National Bank said it lost 537 million euros ($665.48
million) as provisions for non-performing loans surged by 47
percent year-on-year to 539 million.
Piraeus, the country's fourth largest lender, said it lost
80 million euros before tax. But using an outstanding deferred
tax asset related to a bond swap allowed it to post a profit of
298 million euros.
Provisions for non-performing loans at Piraeus were also
steeply higher - up by 78 percent compared to the same period a
year earlier.
"The market remains focused on the sector's recapitalisation
which will help renew direct access to ECB funding.
First-quarter results take the back seat," said akis Zamanis,
head of research at Athens-based Beta Securities.
Both banks were recapitalised earlier this week by a state
bank support fund - the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF)
- as huge losses from a mammoth sovereign bond swap to cut
Greece's debt depleted their capital base.
"The capital injection secures us uninterrupted access to
Eurosystem liquidity, it allows us to disengage from liquidity
drawn on the Bank of Greece's ELA facility," National Bank's CEO
Apostolos Tamvakakis said in a statement.
On Tuesday, the HFSF fund injected 18 billion euros into the
country's four largest banks to restore their capital adequacy
and enable them to borrow from the European Central Bank at a
lower cost than from the country's central bank.
The HFSF fund advanced 7.4 billion euros to NBG and 4.7
billion euros to Piraeus in the form of European rescue
mechanism bonds the banks can repo at the ECB.
"We strengthened the banks' capital adequacy to 8 percent
which gives them access to ECB funding," the fund's president
Panagiotis Thomopoulos told reporters on Wednesday. "Depositors
should not worry."
On a more positive note, NBG said its operations in Turkey
and other Balkan countries contributed 450 million euros to core
earnings, a rise of 7 percent year-on-year.
DEPOSIT FLIGHT
Greece's banking sector has been haemorrhaging deposits
since the debt crisis erupted in late 2009 when worried
depositors began sending money abroad or tapped savings in order
to get by, burning up their cash reserves without any near-term
hope of replenishing them.
Between December 2009 and March 2012, the banking sector's
deposit base collapsed by 72 billion euros to 165 billion, based
on central bank statistics, forcing banks to turn to the
lenders of last resort to plug their funding gaps.
Both banks lost deposits in the first quarter. Piraeus said
its deposit base shrank by 24 percent year-on-year to 20.9
billion euros. At NBG, deposits fell by 2.3 billion euros, with
its loans-to-deposits ratio at 111 percent.
Greek banks pledged various collateral to borrow a total of
127 billion euros from the ECB as well as from the Bank of
Greece's ELA facility up to January this year, a sum that
translates to about 77 percent of their total deposits.
With Greece's 215-billion-euro economy contracting at a 6.2
per cent annual pace in the first quarter as austerity measures
to cut debt squeeze disposable incomes, asset quality is
deteriorating.
Piraeus Bank said loans in arrears of more than 90 days
reached 16 percent of its loan book at the end of the first
quarter, up from 13.5 percent in December 2011. It blamed the
deep recession and political uncertainty for the rise.
At NBG, the ratio of non-performing loans in Greece rose to
15.5 percent from 13 percent in December.
Political stalemate after an inconclusive May 6 election
have forced Greece to hold a repeat vote on June 17. The choice
facing Greeks is stark: to back pro-bailout parties and swallow
more austerity, or to support anti-bailout parties and risk
losing the international funding which is staving off
bankruptcy.
($1 = 0.8069 euros)
