(Recasts with comment by bank support fund official,
background)
ATHENS Jan 8 There is no sign at the moment
that Greece's four largest lenders will need more
recapitalisation funds, a senior official at the country's bank
support fund said on Tuesday, dismissing a report in a local
newspaper.
The Kathimerini newspaper said earlier the banks may need
more money than the sum earmarked by the central bank due to
rising loan impairments.
"There is no specific development that points to such an
outcome," the official at the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund
told Reuters, declining to be named.
The Bank of Greece declined to comment on the report.
In late December, the central bank said the four
systemically important banks - National, Eurobank
, Alpha and Piraeus - needed 27.5
billion euros ($36 billion) in fresh capital to bolster weak
solvency ratios.
Already battered by the country's debt crisis and a
protracted recession that sent bad loans soaring, banks suffered
further losses from a sovereign debt swap in March last year.
Citing unnamed bankers, Kathimerini said banks might ask for
the recapitalisation funds to be topped up to 30 billion euros
to deal with the rise in non-performing loans and foregone
interest income after taking part in a sovereign debt buyback.
Greece and its international lenders have earmarked 50
billion euros from the country's 130-billion-euro bailout to
recapitalise the four systemically important banks and wind down
others deemed not viable.
In its report in December, the central bank said the 50
billion euros earmarked to recapitalise and resolve non-viable
banks over the 2012-14 period was adequate.
The report said the estimate took into account potential
future developments such as a further economic decline that
could increase non-performing loans and higher restructuring
needs for non-core banks and included a 5-billion-euro buffer.
Greek bank shares were down 0.5 percent on
Tuesday, roughly in line with the broader market index
which shed 0.27 percent.
($1 = 0.7634 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Catherine Evans
and Mark Potter)