ATHENS, April 5 Greece's foreign lenders are
seeking assurances that National Bank's (NBG) takeover
of Eurobank will not result in a further demand for
funds to recapitalise the banks, a senior finance ministry
official said on Friday.
The official added, however, that the "troika" of the
European Commission, the European Central Bank and the
International Monetary Fund had not asked for the deal to be
scrapped.
The troika has expressed concerns about the deal clinched in
February given that the combined entity would have assets worth
almost the size of Greece's gross domestic product, bankers and
the country's central bank chief have said.
But asked whether the troika had demanded the deal be
scrapped, the finance ministry official said: "No".
"They want to be convinced on the synergies," the official
said. Asked whether this meant they were seeking assurance that
they would not need extra money for their recapitalisation, the
official said: "Yes, exactly."
National Bank, Greece's biggest lender, took 84.3 percent of
Eurobank via a share swap as the banking industry
consolidates to cope with the fallout from the country's debt
crisis and deep recession.
The combined NBG-Eurobank would have assets of 170 billion
euros ($221.4 billion) compared with the country's 190 billion
GDP, and 36 percent of total deposits. The two banks need 15.6
billion euros in new capital.
Officials from the EU and the IMF returned to Athens this
week to monitor progress under Greece's latest bailout, with
talks focusing on bank recapitalisation and public-sector
lay-offs.
The official added that troika representatives were not
satisfied with the figures they were given by the government on
an unpopular lay-off plan that has angered public sector workers
in Greece.
Lay-offs are a deeply sensitive issue in Greece, which is
struggling with record unemployment of over 26 percent.