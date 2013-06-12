(Adds central banker quotes, background)
ATHENS, June 12 Greece's bank rescue fund will
have as much as 7 billion euros ($9.3 billion) left over after
country's four big banks are recapitalised, the central bank
governor said on Wednesday.
Greece's four biggest banks need 27.5 billion euros to plug
capital holes after losses on government debt writedowns and bad
loans following the financial crisis. The money will mostly come
from the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF).
With their solvency restored, the aim is for banks to regain
access to capital markets and help fund the economy out of its
deep six-year slump.
The HFSF is funded with 50 billion euros from the country's
European Union/IMF bailout to cover the costs of the capital
injections and winding down smaller banks that authorities have
deemed non-viable.
"From the package of 50 billion, we expect there will be a
sum left over as a cushion that may reach 7 billion, between 6
to 7 billion euros," Bank of Greece Governor George Provopoulos
told the Greek parliament's economic affairs committee.
This money could be used if there was any deterioration in
economic conditions. The central bank's outlook is that a
recovery will gradually emerge next year after six straight
years of recession.
The recapitalisation of Greece's top four banks - National
, Alpha, Piraeus and Eurobank
will be completed later in June.
Under the recapitalisation scheme agreed with Greece's
international lenders, at least 10 percent of new equity issues
by the four banks must be bought by the market for them to stay
privately run.
So far Alpha has met the condition, National and Piraeus are
in the midst of rights (share) issues and Eurobank has opted to
be fully recapitalised by the HFSF.
Provopoulos said the central bank was aiming to have as big
a cushion as possible not so much to cover future needs but
because the rescue funds are taxpayer money that has become
public debt.
"The more careful use of the funds we make, the less we will
engage the next generation of taxpayers to pay off this debt,"
he told the committee.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos. Editing by Jane Merriman)