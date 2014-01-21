ATHENS Jan 21 Greece wants its international
lenders to agree to a lower capital ratio for its big banks so
there is money left over in its bank rescue fund to help to plug
the country's funding gap, bankers said on Tuesday.
Greece is in talks with the International Monetary Fund, the
European Commission and the European Central Bank, the so-called
"troika" of international lenders, to cut the amount of capital
the country's four main banks have to set aside to cover
potential loan losses.
"There are talks between Greek authorities and the troika on
whether the required capital adequacy ratio (known as Core Tier
1) can be reduced to 8 from 9 percent," a banker close to the
discussions told Reuters, declining to be named.
"Athens wants the required Core Tier 1 ratio lowered to 8
percent as is the case with European banks," the banker said.
A lower capital ratio would mean the banks need less cash,
saving Greece money now, but potentially making it harder for
them to attract new private owners.
But the government wants to be able to tap part of the money
left over in the Greek bank bailout fund (HFSF) to reduce its
sovereign funding gap this year and next, which the IMF
estimated at about 11 billion euros.
"In a best-case scenario, we want to use the remaining HFSF
funds (for the sovereign) and to roll over 4.5 billion euros
($6.10 billion) of bonds given to banks," a senior finance
ministry official told Reuters. "If we do this, we will minimise
or eliminate the funding gap."
The 4.5 billion euros worth of bonds, due in May this year,
were given to support the banks at the height of the financial
crisis in 2008-2009.
The four banks, all majority-owned by Greece's bank bailout
fund, are currently being stress tested by the Greek central
bank and independent consultants to check if a 28 billion euro
($37.98 billion) recapitalisation last summer was sufficient to
absorb future shocks as bad loans keep rising.
National Bank, Piraeus Bank, Eurobank
and Alpha Bank control about 90 percent of
the country's banking market and are majority owned by the HFSF
bank rescue vehicle.
The HFSF, funded by Greece's EU bailout package, covered 25
billion out of last year's 28-billion-euro recapitalisation in
return for shares in the banks. The HFSF has a remaining cushion
of 8 to 9 billion euros, seen by the Bank of Greece as
sufficient to cover any additional needs.
Last week, the country's central bank said the banks were
likely to need more capital after the latest stress test. The
results of the test are expected by the end of January.
STRESS TESTS
The IMF and EU could resist any attempt to remove the
banking sector's safety net.
A person familiar with the international talks said while
some in the troika saw was no theoretical problem with using the
HFSF's money to fund Greece, it was not clear that there would
be much money, or any money at all, left after thorough stress
tests and recapitalisation.
The source also said Greek banks could need further funds
under EU-wide stress tests due to be completed in November.
The ECB and EC both declined to comment, while the IMF could
not immediately be reached for comment.
The Bank of Greece hired BlackRock to conduct an
asset quality review at the banks and determine potential credit
losses up to 2016. Its findings will help authorities determine
whether the banks have enough capital to withstand another two
years of recession under the stress test's "adverse" scenario.
Non-performing loans now account for about 30 percent of
Greek bank loan books due to recession that has shrunk the
economy by a quarter and driven unemployment near 28 percent.
In a previous health check in 2012, the central bank had set
a 9 percent Core Tier 1 ratio for a base scenario and 7 percent
for an adverse scenario.
The European Central Bank reportedly favours a 6 percent
threshold for the European-wide tests, though those tests will
also interrogate the value of banks' assets, so they could prove
tougher than tests run by national authorities.
"It is unclear whether the capital needs will be based on
the baseline scenario or the adverse one, there are discussions
on this as well," the banker said.
"As regards the methodology used in the test and on the
resulting capital needs, a little more discussion is needed with
the troika. I expect the matter will be closed during their next
visit," said another banker close to the talks.
Another senior banker close to the talks said authorities
were not only looking at banks' projected credit losses but also
at the pre-provision income that could offset them.
"I don't think the stress test results will be worse than
expected. The base case assumption is that Alpha and Piraeus
will not need additional capital. National has Finansbank,
meaning it can raise capital without having to resort to the
HFSF," the banker said.