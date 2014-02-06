ATHENS Feb 6 Leaders of Greece's bank rescue
fund are worried that lengthy talks with foreign creditors over
a health check of the top four Greek banks may put off investors
looking to take part in the privatisation of one of the
country's biggest lenders.
Uncertainty over what capital needs the four lenders may
face is holding back the privatisation of No. 3 lender Eurobank
that would be a vote of confidence for the battered
sector and its prospects to return to private hands.
The four banks are undergoing a second round of stress tests
to check if last summer's 28-billion-euro ($37.89 billion)
capital injection has equipped them to absorb future shocks as
bad loans keep rising.
But protracted talks with the "troika" of European Union,
International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank inspectors
have pushed back the outcome of the tests, which were expected
early last month.
The Bank of Greece has held off releasing the results as the
troika has not cleared whether the capital needs will be based
on a baseline or adverse scenario that assumes two more years of
recession, or whether the required capital ratio can be reduced
to 8 from 9 percent.
"We have expressed our concerns over the delays on the
outcome of the stress tests and the resulting capital needs for
the systemic banks," Christos Sclavounis, chairman of the
Hellenic Financial Stability Fund, told Reuters on Thursday.
The HFSF, funded by Greece's EU/IMF bailout package, covered
25 billion out of last year's recapitalisation in return for
shares in the four banks, becoming their majority owner.
National Bank, Piraeus Bank, Eurobank
and Alpha Bank control about 90 percent of
the country's banking market after a wave of consolidation and
the winding down of smaller peers deemed non-viable.
The four banks will probably need additional capital after
the health check is finalised, central bank chief George
Provopoulos told parliament last month. He he did not provide
figures or identify which lenders may need funds.
"One immediate issue has to do with the recapitalisation of
Eurobank, which is in advanced stages of preparation,"
Sclavounis said. "Clarity on this issue should be positive for
the market and for investors who are maintaining a keen interest
to place funds in Greece."
Eurobank plans to issue 2 billion euros ($2.71 billion)
worth of new shares to boost its capital by March and attract
significant private ownership. It became 95 percent-owned by the
HFSF after it failed to attract private investors in its
recapitalisation last year.
A successful sale of a significant chunk to investors would
signal their trust that Greek banks are set to emerge from a
severe debt crisis and a six-year depression, betting on the
economy's recovery.
The rescue fund is also nudging the troika to clear an
update of the existing recapitalisation framework, keen for
flexibility to proceed with Eurobank's share sale at market
prices as the current framework lacks clarity.
"The lack of an adequate legal framework hinders the HFSF
from fulfilling its mandate to preserve the value of its assets
and facilitate their return to the private sector," HFSF CEO
Anastasia Sakellariou told Reuters on Thursday.
($1 = 0.7390 euros)
