ATHENS Dec 13 Private bondholders told
Greece that they were willing to consider the country's proposal
on a debt swap scheme as long as new bonds they receive have the
same credit status as official loans, a banker involved in the
talks said.
"Banks moved towards the sovereign's proposal on the
condition that the new bonds have about the same credit status
as official sector loans," the banker said after a meeting
between the two sides in Athens.
Major elements of the plan such as the coupon and discount
rate, which determine the cost for banks, have yet to be agreed
after the two-day meeting.
"The discussion focused on the structure of the deal and not
so much on rates," the banker said.