* Greek recapitalisation fund to get 25 bln eur EFSF bonds

* EFSF bonds will have multi-year maturities

* Banks to be recapitalised by September

ATHENS, April 18 Greece's bank support fund will receive by Thursday 25 billion euros worth of bonds from the European Union to be used to recapitalise the country's banks, government officials said on Wednesday.

The bonds from the European Financial Stability Facility, which are meant to help Greek banks cope with heavy losses imposed in last month's sovereign debt swap, are part of the new 130 billion euro EU/IMF bailout for Greece.

The government has yet to finalise the terms of a recapitalisation plan due to be announced by April 20 and wants to reassure investors that adequate funds are in place at its HFSF bank support fund for capital injections later in the year.

"The bonds are expected to be in the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund's account by tomorrow," an official who did not want to be named told Reuters.

The recapitalisation of the banks is set to take place by September, when they need to restore their Core Tier 1 capital ratios to meet a 9 percent target set by the central bank.

Another official said Greece will receive the bonds before the banks release their 2011 results on April 20.

Greece's debt restructuring last month inflicted real losses of about 74 percent on the face value of its bonds, wiping out 22 billion euros of the banking system's 23.8 billion euro Core Tier 1 ratio, according to International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates. Banks held 45-50 billion euros of bonds.

As HFSF's shareholder, the government will receive the bonds from the European Financial Stability facility and transfer them to the fund's account at the Bank of Greece, increasing its capital.

Last week, the government enabled the HFSF fund to issue letters of commitment that it will fund banks' capital needs.