* Bank recap plan may be unveiled after May 6 election
* Key terms still unresolved
ATHENS, April 19 Greece will take more time to
wrap up a bank recapitalisation plan it was set to unveil on
April 20 and key terms may be have to wait until after a May 6
national election, government officials said on Thursday.
Banks will need billions of euros to repair the hit on their
capital ratios from bond swap writedowns and bad debt. While the
bulk of the injection will come from a state support fund,
shareholders must also pitch in for banks to stay privately run.
"The terms of the recapitalisation framework as regards the
participation of the private sector will be clarified in the
coming weeks," a government official who did not want to be
named told Reuters.
Key details of the plan, which could run up to 50 billion
euros ($66 billion) if costs to cover deposits and other related
expenses of non-viable lenders are included, remain unclear.
These have to do with the pricing of bank rights issues and
the coupon and maturity of contingent convertible bonds, or
CoCos, that will be part of the plan. Clarity is also awaited on
the terms of warrants or call options that will be used as
incentives for private sector participation.
"It looks like the plan will take more time, there are
pending issues to be resolved including the accounting treatment
of the bond swap impact and the warrant terms," a banker close
to the talks said.
Athens has set up a capital backstop - the Hellenic
Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) - to inject most of the
financial support. Funded by the euro zone and the IMF, it aims
to eventually resell the shares to private sector investors.
On Thursday the fund received 25 billion euros of EFSF
floating rate notes from Greece's second rescue package for the
recapitalisation.