By George Georgiopoulos
| ATHENS, July 28
ATHENS, July 28 Greece wants the European
Central Bank's health checks on its four biggest banks later
this year to take account of their new restructuring plans
rather than being based on last year's balance sheet data alone,
a Greek finance ministry official said on Monday.
Greek finance minister Gikas Hardouvelis expressed the
concerns at a July 8 meeting of EU finance ministers, the
official told Reuters, as Athens wants to avoid the ECB calling
for new capital to be raised following the tests when
restructuring plans are already in hand but not yet implemented.
The ECB is reviewing the asset valuations of the euro zone's
128 most important lenders to assess their ability to withstand
future crises and Greece's top four lenders will be among them.
The results will be announced in October, before the ECB takes
over as the eurozone's banking regulator on Nov. 4.
At issue for Athens is whether its big banks may face a new
call to fill significant capital holes, which could crimp their
ability to fund an economy on the cusp of recovery after a
six-year depression, since elements of the restructuring plans
are still some way off being implemented.
"The minister told his counterparts that the ECB's check-up
must not be based on a static snapshot of banks' end-2013
balance sheets but include EU-approved restructuring plans they
submitted this year," the official said, declining to be named.
The restructuring plans contain actions, including the
divestment of non-core assets, that can further strengthen their
balance sheets.
"Another argument the minister made was that a negative
picture in the ECB stress test could have repercussions beyond
the banking sector and affect the broader economy as well," the
official said.
National, Piraeus, Eurobank
and Alpha have already undergone recapitalisations
after two successive stress tests were conducted by the Bank of
Greece, the country's central bank.
National, Piraeus and Alpha are majority-owned by Greece's
HFSF bank rescue fund, which pumped 25.5 billion euros into the
four banks and spent another 14.4 billion euros to wind down
others deemed non-viable, battered by the debt crisis.
Earlier this year, the four banks raised 8.3 billion euros
($11.2 billion) between them through equity issues, more than
filling the capital deficiencies identified in the last Bank of
Greece test which amounted to a combined shortfall of 6.4
billion euros.
The head of the HFSF rescue fund, which has a remaining
cushion of 11.5 billion euros, expects any capital shortfalls in
the ECB check-up to be manageable.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)