ATHENS, Sept 25 Greece has tabled an amendment
to a bill allowing its banks to convert so-called deferred tax
assets into tax credits and so strengthen their capital base
ahead of European Central Bank stress tests in October.
The bill, expected to be voted on by Sep. 30, could save
lenders around 2.5 billion euros ($3.2 billion) in core capital
over 2015-16 and brings Greece into line with European peers
Portugal, Italy and Spain, which have already adopted the
measure.
Greece's four biggest lenders have suffered losses in recent
years due to rising bad loans and their participation in a debt
restructuring programme (PSI) aimed at relieving Greece's debt
burden.
"The market was expecting the tabling of the bill. It's good
news because it will help the banks' capital adequacy ratios
ahead of the stress tests," said Natasa Roumantzi, head analyst
at Piraeus Securities.
National Bank, Piraeus Bank and Alpha
Bank are majority-owned by the HFSF bank rescue fund.
Together with Eurobank, they control about 90 percent
of the industry and have already been recapitalised twice after
two stress tests by the Greek central bank.
The lenders were bailed out by the European Union and
International Monetary Fund, which set aside 50 billion euros in
bank rescue fund the HFSF to clean up the sector after its
battering in the country's sovereign debt crisis.
Euroxx Securities estimated the banks' core capital could
benefit by around 2.5 billion euros for 2015-16.
The Athens bourse's banking index was up 0.84
percent at 1033 GMT.
(US dollar = 0.7867 euro)
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris;
Editing by Mark Potter)