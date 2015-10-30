LONDON, Oct 30 (IFR) - Alpha Bank and Eurobank became the
latest Greek lenders to launch liability management exercises
this week as they scramble to fill capital holes.
The two have joined Piraeus Bank, which began a similar
exercise in the middle of October, in the hope that they will
subsequently be in a good position to raise capital privately.
And just like with Piraeus, senior bondholders in both banks
will potentially play a big part in plugging any capital
shortfall.
The European Central Bank's health checks are expected to
show Greek bank balance sheets need an additional 14bn capital,
two banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.
"It gives a glimpse into the future and how burden-sharing
will work in Europe," said a banker. "It is the first time to my
knowledge that we will see senior play such a big part in
recapitalising banks."
Alpha is looking to exchange 27 subordinated and senior
bonds - originally amounting to 2.796bn, of which 1.086bn
remains outstanding - for so-called non-transferable receipts.
Eurobank is targeting 20 subordinated and senior securities
originally amounting to around 2.71bn-equivalent and with some
877m now outstanding.
"The regulatory backdrop for all these offerings is the
same: if the banks require state aid, there will be mandatory
burden-sharing on the debt and equity," the banker said.
While there are now a few examples of subordinated debt
sharing the burden when banks have failed, senior has so far
been left more or less untouched, with the exception of a small
bank in Denmark and depositors in Cyprus.
Senior debtholders in Irish banks were ringfenced alongside
depositors, but the Eurogroup, following the third Greek
bailout, was clear in stating that the bail-in instrument would
apply to senior debt holders.
TWISTS AND TURNS
The construction of the liability management exercises
differs according to the banks' time constraints.
Similar to Piraeus, Alpha Bank's bondholders will have the
option of exchanging their holdings into either cash or shares.
For the former, Alpha is offering to pay between 50.00 and 5.00,
depending on the type of security.
If they opt for shares, they get 100 points of equity for
senior, 85 for the Tier 2 and 50 for the Tier 1.
In the Eurobank debt-for-equity exchange, investors will be
paid in cash, though they will not be able to have access to it.
The cash will then be used to subscribe for shares. Unlike
the other Greek bank exercises, there is no cash walk-away
option.
Senior investors will get 100 points of equity plus accrued
interest, Tier 2 80 points and Tier 1 50 points.
Unlike Alpha and Piraeus, Eurobank has not launched a
consent solicitation on the bonds that would force investors not
taking part in the exchange to do so.
"It was partly because of time constraints as these consent
solicitations have to be open for a long time," the banker said.
"Also, Eurobank wanted its exercise to be seen as a more
voluntary one, even though in the event of burden-sharing, the
impact would be the same."
PRICE BOOST
The offers have provided a much-needed boost to Greek bank
debt. A Eurobank 500m 4.25% 2018 bond was bid at 74.4 on Friday
according to Tradeweb, up 29 points from mid October.
An Alpha 500m 3.375% 2017 deal bid just below 68 mid-month
was quoted at 85, and a Piraeus 500m 5% 2017 bond was trading
at 63.8 on Friday, up almost 17 points.
Citigroup and JP Morgan are dealer managers for the Alpha
exchange, which expires on November 16.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNPP, HSBC and Mediobanca are
leading the Eurobank offer, which will start on November 4 and
run for a week.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers, Julian
Baker)