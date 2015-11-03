LONDON, Nov 3 (IFR) - The key terms and conditions of Greek
banks' CoCos have started to emerge, according to a source
familiar with the situation.
On Sunday, the country's government said that Greece's bank
bailout fund HFSF would provide state aid to recapitalise the
country's main banks by buying a mix of contingent convertible
bonds (CoCos) and new shares the lenders will issue
.
According to the source, the bonds will be perpetual and
carry an 8% annual coupon. They will be fully discretionary and
paid in cash or shares. The CoCos will rank pari passu with
common shares.
If two coupons are missed or the bank's CET1 ratio falls
below 7%, the principal will be automatically converted at the
share price set at the 2015 capital increase.
There is also an optional conversion feature at HFSF's
discretion in year seven.
(Reporting by Helene Durand)