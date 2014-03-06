ATHENS, March 6 A health check-up of the country's major banks has shown they need 6.4 billion euros ($8.86 billion) in additional capital to withstand potential losses in the future, a banking source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The stress test by Blackrock was run in December to assess whether last year's 28 billion euro recapitalisation of Greece's four biggest banks left them capable of absorbing new shocks as bad loans keep rising in the crisis-hit country.

The Bank of Greece will release the results later on Thursday. The results of the stress test have been delayed for months as Greece squabbled with its EU/IMF lenders over how much its banks really need. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)