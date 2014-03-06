BRIEF-Oceanwide Holdings to pay cash div 1.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
ATHENS, March 6 A health check-up of the country's major banks has shown they need 6.4 billion euros ($8.86 billion) in additional capital to withstand potential losses in the future, a banking source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
The stress test by Blackrock was run in December to assess whether last year's 28 billion euro recapitalisation of Greece's four biggest banks left them capable of absorbing new shocks as bad loans keep rising in the crisis-hit country.
The Bank of Greece will release the results later on Thursday. The results of the stress test have been delayed for months as Greece squabbled with its EU/IMF lenders over how much its banks really need. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
SHANGHAI, April 25 Amendments to China's securities law aimed at combating illegal trading activity have reached their second reading in parliament, the official Xinhua news agency reported late on Monday.