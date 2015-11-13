ATHENS Nov 13 The International Finance
Corporation (IFC), a unit of the World Bank, plans to take part
in the recapitalisation of Greece's four big banks by investing
up to 300 million euros in their share offerings, an IFC
executive said on Friday.
"We have approval from our board to take part and invest up
to 300 million euros in the bank recap," said IFC Vice-President
Dimitris Tsitsiragos.
"The main goal is to re-establish confidence and trust about
investing in Greece," he said.
Greece's four main banks - National, Piraeus
, Eurobank and Alpha - need to
fill a 14.4 billion euro capital shortfall, revealed in a
European Central Bank stress test last month.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)