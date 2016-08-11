ATHENS Aug 11 Greek banks are offering higher
interest rates to attract back billions of euros that savers
pulled out in cash last year, as lenders bid to ease their
liquidity strains after a slight reduction of capital controls.
Greeks withdrew more than 40 billion euros ($45 billion) of
deposits since November 2014 on fears the country would topple
out of the euro before capital controls imposed in June last
year contained the flight.
The outflow deprived banks of liquidity, forcing them to
turn to central bank borrowing to plug their funding gap. Most
of the money that fled the system was hoarded "under the
mattress" at home - or in safety deposit boxes. A smaller
proportion was sent abroad.
Last month the government scaled back some restrictions,
lifting withdrawal limits on cash redeposited into the banking
system. Savers can withdraw the entire amount of new cash
deposits and up to 30 percent of money transferred from abroad
in cash.
To entice inflows of 'mattress' cash, banks are offering
higher interest rates, paying up to half a percentage point
above what existing time deposits earn.
"We offer 1.3 percent on a six-month time deposit, the rate
is higher than the 0.8 percent rate that existing accounts earn
for a similar period," said Vasiliki Balaska, an account officer
at Alpha Bank.
"The entire amount of fresh cash deposited can be withdrawn,
it is not subject to capital controls," she said.
Greek central bank data showed that banknotes in circulation
stood at 47 billion euros in June. While a portion sits at the
Bank of Greece's vaults, the figure is up by about 17 billion
euros from late 2014, meaning there is money to be lured back.
Rival Eurobank offers similar rates on three and
six-month new time deposits.
Savers inclined to deposit large amounts of cash may face
some hurdles. Capital control rules prohibit opening new
accounts, meaning they will need to deposit the money into an
existing account and do some explaining.
"One cannot walk into a bank with 50,000 euros in cash and
expect us to accept it without questions. It helps if they can
provide withdrawal slips, showing the money was pulled out
during the crisis," said another personal banker.
Banks have seen a trickle of deposit inflows in nearly a
year after the country clinched a third international bailout to
stay in the euro zone. The longer it takes to recover deposits,
the higher the structural funding imbalance for the banks.
While corporate and household deposits rose in June for the
second month in a row to 122.74 billion euros, they remain at
their lowest levels seen since November 2003 but authorities
expect improvement.
Deputy Finance Minister George Chouliarakis told parliament
last month that the government is projecting a three to four
billion euro capital injection into banks as a result of hoarded
cash being redeposited.
($1 = 0.8972 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Toby Chopra)