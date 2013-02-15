ATHENS Feb 15 Shareholders representing a large majority of Greek lender Eurobank have so far accepted an all-share buyout offer from larger rival National Bank , meaning their merger will go through, a senior NBG official said on Friday.

"More than 70 percent of Eurobank shares have accepted the share swap tender offer," the official told Reuters, declining to be named. The deadline to accept the deal expires later on Friday. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)