ATHENS Jan 16 Greece's foreign lenders have
approved monitors to provide additional supervision of banks
being recapitalised with funds from the country's latest
bailout, bankers close to the matter said on Wednesday.
Accounting firm Grant Thornton has been named as the monitor
for the country's biggest bank, National Bank, as well
as Eurobank, the smaller rival it is in the process of
buying, the bankers said.
KPMG was named to monitor Piraeus Bank and Mazars
will supervise Alpha Bank, they said.
The supervision comes into effect this month, two bankers
said.
The so-called monitoring trustees are to work under the
direction of the European Commission, which along with the
European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund is
bailing out debt-stricken Greece.
The country's second, 130 billion euro bailout package sets
aside 50 billion euros to recapitalise its battered banking
sector and international lenders want better supervision to
ensure lenders follow best practices.
The trustees, who will oversee the implementation of the
banks' restructuring plans, are expected to also have a say on
how the lenders manage their loan book.
In addition they will oversee any lending to top management
and board members, as well as to staff and their families.
