ATHENS May 20 Greek banks will continue to face liquidity and funding pressures over the next 12-18 months that could force imposition of capital controls and a deposit freeze, ratings agency Moody's said on Wednesday, giving the sector a negative outlook.

Banks have suffered deposit flight of more than 30 billion euros since December last year and lost interbank market access, becoming dependent on central bank funding while the new leftist government has yet to clinch a cash-for-reforms deal with its international lenders.

"These pressures are unlikely to ease over the next 12-18 months and there is a high likelihood of an imposition of capital controls and a deposit freeze," Moody's said.

Worries over the country's EU/IMF support programme have undermined depositors' confidence and led foreign banks to minimise their exposure to Greece, it said.

Moody's sees Greece's economy growing by only 0.5 percent this year and by 1.5 percent in 2016, with risks skewed to the downside. Banks' non-performing loans are seen rising to about 38-40 percent by the end of the year from 34.2 percent.

"This reflects the weak economic conditions and increased repayment defaults as borrowers hope to benefit from the government's proposed pro-borrower measures," Moody's said, noting that while banks' loan-loss provisions rose last year they are insufficient to cover expected losses.

Banks are also likely to need additional capital over the next 12 to 18 months as about 55 percent of their core equity capital is in the form of deferred tax assets (DTAs), which is lower-quality capital.

Moody's projected that Greek banks' funding from the European Central Bank and the Greek central bank's emergency liquidity window rose to about 32 percent of their assets at the end of April from about 12 percent at in September 2014. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)