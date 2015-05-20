(Adds details, background)
ATHENS May 20 Greek banks will continue to face
liquidity and funding pressures over the next 12-18 months that
could force imposition of capital controls and a deposit freeze,
ratings agency Moody's said on Wednesday, giving the sector a
negative outlook.
Banks have suffered deposit flight of more than 30 billion
euros since December last year and lost interbank market access,
becoming dependent on central bank funding while the new leftist
government has yet to clinch a cash-for-reforms deal with its
international lenders.
"These pressures are unlikely to ease over the next 12-18
months and there is a high likelihood of an imposition of
capital controls and a deposit freeze," Moody's said.
Worries over the country's EU/IMF support programme have
undermined depositors' confidence and led foreign banks to
minimise their exposure to Greece, it said.
Moody's sees Greece's economy growing by only 0.5 percent
this year and by 1.5 percent in 2016, with risks skewed to the
downside. Banks' non-performing loans are seen rising to about
38-40 percent by the end of the year from 34.2 percent.
"This reflects the weak economic conditions and increased
repayment defaults as borrowers hope to benefit from the
government's proposed pro-borrower measures," Moody's said,
noting that while banks' loan-loss provisions rose last year
they are insufficient to cover expected losses.
Banks are also likely to need additional capital over the
next 12 to 18 months as about 55 percent of their core equity
capital is in the form of deferred tax assets (DTAs), which is
lower-quality capital.
Moody's projected that Greek banks' funding from the
European Central Bank and the Greek central bank's emergency
liquidity window rose to about 32 percent of their assets at the
end of April from about 12 percent at in September 2014.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)