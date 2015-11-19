ATHENS Nov 19 The recapitalisation of Greece's
banks will help boost depositors' confidence and speed up the
lifting of capital controls, but their debt swaps to plug
capital holes may hinder them from re-accessing debt markets,
Moody's said on Thursday.
National Bank, Piraeus, Eurobank
and Alpha offered bondholders to swap
junior and senior debt for new shares as part of moves to fill
capital gaps revealed in recent European Central Bank (ECB)
stress tests.
Through their debt exchanges, the four banks generated
equity capital of about 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) between
them, helping reduce their aggregate 14.4 billion euro capital
hole in an adverse scenario in the ECB tests.
While the majority of bondholders accepted the voluntary
swaps to avoid potential higher losses were the banks to go
under resolution, the exchanges could hamper banks from tapping
debt markets in the near term.
"Because bondholders contributed to banks' share capital
increases, we expect that the swaps will also impair the banks'
ability to access international debt markets over the next two
years," said Nondas Nicolaides, a senior credit officer at
ratings agency Moody's.
Alpha Bank's exchange offer brought a capital benefit of
1.01 billion euros, with peer Eurobank generating capital of 720
million. Both banks will not need to tap state aid to fill their
capital holes.
National Bank and Piraeus, which will need to resort to the
country's bank rescue fund HFSF to fill part of their
shortfalls, generated 692 million euros and 602 million
respectively.
"The implied losses that creditors sustain from these
debt-to-equity swaps will likely reduce investors' appetite for
Greek bank debt," Nicolaides said. "Nonetheless, a successful
completion of their third recapitalisation in the past three
years will be an important milestone in stabilising the ailing
sector."
($1 = 0.9374 euros)
