ATHENS, Oct 30 Greece's finance ministry said
on Friday the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
(EBRD) will take part in the recapitalisation of the country's
banks.
It also said that the contingent convertible bonds (CoCos)
the banks will issue as part of their recapitalisation will pay
a coupon of 8 to 10 percent.
"The CoCos, which may be converted into common voting
shares, reduce the cost for taxpayers and can also provide
revenue," the ministry said.
"The aim of the government in the recapitalisation is
two-fold -- to attract foreign investment via the private
sector's participation and for the state to have a significant
stake in the banks so that it can increase its gains from a
possible growth," it said.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)