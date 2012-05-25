By Owen Sanderson
LONDON, May 25 (IFR) - Two new Greek structured finance
deals have been listed on the Channel Islands Exchange, puzzling
market participants who question how they can be used for
funding.
The originator Millennium (a subsidiary of Portuguese bank
Millennium BCP) described the deals, Kion Mortgage Finance 3 and
Kion CLO 1, as part of a private bilateral transaction. They are
said to be designed "to raise funding through the parent",
though the parent may not be the ultimate liquidity provider.
European banks with Greek subsidiaries are looking for ways
to match local assets with local funding. For instance, Credit
Agricole applied to the Greek central bank to give its Emporiki
subsidiary access to the Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA)
programme last week, putting it on a par with local banks which
have taken up to EUR100bn through the special measures.
A funding official at a Greek bank said the Kion issues
might work as collateral for a market counterparty willing to
extended short term credit at high advance rates - a possibility
also suggested by a London-based structuring banker.
The first official also suggested that the euro notes could
be used by the Portuguese parent as collateral to obtain ELA
from its own central bank. However, a Greek whole loan book
would be ineligible unless the underlying loans were governed by
Portuguese law.
Both deals feature Swiss franc and euro-denominated notes
with margins far below market rate - 20bps for the senior and
35bps for the class B notes on Kion Mortgage Finance. The Swiss
franc notes cannot be used to raise finance through Emergency
Liquidity Assistance (even if Millennium has access to the
facility - details are kept private). The deals also lack a
public rating, which they would need to be used as ECB
collateral, though any rating would almost certainly be too low
for regular ECB operations given rating agencies' country caps
on Greece.
Transaction documents for the deals have no language
relating to currency redenomination - a huge issue for Greek
structured finance deals. If underlying assets (subject to Greek
law) are redenominated into a devalued currency while the SPV
liabilities remain in euros and Swiss franc (and governed by
English law), cashflows to the notes will be severely
restricted.
CONTRACT STRENGTH
However, a structured repo contract could include provisions
on redenomination and capital controls to help protect
Millennium's counterparty, even if the transaction documents do
not.
Law firm Ashurst said in a note published earlier this year
that standard GMRA repo documentation was "typically somewhat
unsatisfactory" when it came to specifying a tight definition of
currencies. However, it added that there is a line item for
contracting parties to specify contractual currency "in order to
add certainty."
The latest version of GMRA comes with stronger protections
for repo counterparties, including exclusive jurisdiction of
English courts and a fallback currency if the 'Base Currency'
ceases to be convertible.
But there is nothing equivalent to the illegality or force
majeure clauses in the standard GMRA contract - this means that
if strict exchange controls were imposed (making it illegal for
the Greek subsidiary to repurchase the deals at the end of the
repo using euros or Swiss francs) the outcome would be
uncertain.
A local law of this kind could even be upheld by English
courts, according to the Ashurst note, which could lead to an
event of default.