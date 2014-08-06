ATHENS Aug 6 Greek bank shares fell
sharply on Wednesday, leading the broader Greek equities market
lower, with traders citing jitters over the European
Central Bank's region-wide stress test and weakness in other
European markets.
The Athens bourse's banking index was down 8.2
percent at 134.82 points at 0851 GMT with shares in Alpha Bank
shedding 10 percent and National Bank losing
5.7 percent.
"There are worries banks may need additional capital after
the ECB's stress test in November and there is also nervousness
because of resurging geopolitical tension and weak European
bourses," said Theodore Krintas, head of wealth management at
Attica Bank.
Greece's top four banks, which have already been through two
rounds of recapitalisation, will be part of the ECB's stress
region-wide health check later this year.
"The steep drop is hitting stop losses in relatively thin
trading volume but I think the selling pressure is overdone,"
said fund manager Costantine Morianos, head of AssetWise asset
management.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Karolina
Tagaris)