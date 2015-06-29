LONDON, June 29 European bank shares crashed on Monday, with top banks in Spain, France and Germany down more than 6 percent, after Greece closed its banks and imposed capital controls on Sunday to stem outflows of cash and faced the prospect of leaving the eurozone.

Greece plans to hold a referendum on Sunday on the terms of a bailout plan from creditors, which prompted the European Central Bank to freeze the amount of emergency cash it would provide to Greek banks.

"This weekend's developments have materially increased the risk profile of Greek banks," said Ronit Ghose, analyst at Citi.

The threat that Greece's problems will spill over raises risks for banks in other peripheral euro zone countries spooked investors.

By 0815 GMT the Stoxx Europe 600 banks index was down 4.4 percent.

Shares in Italy's Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo fell more than 7 percent and Spain's Santander and BBVA, France's BNP Paribas and Societe Generale and Germany's Deutsche Bank all lost more than 6 percent.

The exposure of overseas banks to Greece is relatively modest, after banks - especially from France and Germany - sold businesses and scaled back their Greek assets in the past three years, but analysts said the Greek news had heightened risks across the bloc.

(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)