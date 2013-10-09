ATHENS Oct 9 Greek banks will have to prove
they have enough capital to withstand another two years of
recession under the "adverse" scenario of stress tests being
carried out in Athens, Greece's central bank governor George
Provopoulos told Reuters.
The tests on the country's four largest banks, all majority
owned by Greece's bank rescue fund the Hellenic Financial
Stability Fund (HFSF), are being carried out to check if this
summer's 28 billion euro ($38 billion) recapitalisation has left
the banks capable of dealing with future shocks.
Greek banks have seen their non-performing loans swell to 28
percent of their total loan books, as six years of consecutive
recession wiped 25 percent off the country's output, while
Greece's bailout programme demanded wage cuts and tax hikes.
Greece expects to return to marginal growth in 2014.
"Under the baseline scenario, which represents our forecast
and the troika's forecast, Greece will return to growth in
2014," Provopoulos said in an interview, referring to the
European Commission, European Central Bank and International
Monetary Fund collectively.
"Under the adverse scenario, growth kicks in in 2016, with
small negative growth rates until then."
The adverse scenario from Greece's 2011/2012 stress tests
was exceeded, but Provopoulos said the latest adverse scenario
should not be interpreted as a forecast in this year's tests,
which are being carried out on National Bank of Greece
, Piraeus, Alpha Bank and Eurobank
.
Alpha Bank Chief Economist Michael Massourakis said it would
be a "grave mistake" to take the 2013 adverse scenario as a
prediction. "It was like the universe conspired to produce the
Blackrock adverse scenario (from 2011)," Massourakis said,
referring to the U.S. consultancy which carried out the review
in 2011/2 and is doing the 2013 version as well.
"This will not be the case this time round."
Provopoulos said he was "increasingly optimistic" about the
future of the eurozone, including Greece, with 2014's expected
return to growth promising a "positive impact on overall
confidence" that would boost spending and investment.
Greece may have to agree a third bailout programme because
it will not have enough money to meet spending in 2014 and there
has been speculation that the cash could come from the bank
bailout fund.
"It is imperative that the unused funds amounting to between
8 to 9 billion euros remain available as a backstop for the
banking sector," said Provopoulos.