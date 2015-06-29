LONDON, June 29 Western Union, the world's largest money transfer company, said it was closed for business in Greece on Monday and would remain closed for at least the rest of the week.

Western Union said it had not seen a significant increase in customers moving money out of Greece in the two months to June 27 but had seen a rise in funds being moved into the country.

"Our inbound business is seeing an upswing and we will continue to monitor this closely as and when our business in Greece is operational once gain," the company said in a statement emailed to Reuters on Monday.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise)