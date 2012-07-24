BRUSSELS/ATHENS, July 24 EU Commission President
Jose Manuel Barroso will meet Greek Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras on Thursday in Athens to discuss the country's progress
under its bailout plan, officials said on Tuesday.
Barroso's trip will coincide with a visit by EU/IMF
inspectors to assess whether Athens deserves to receive more
payments under the 130 billion euro rescue programme, as
speculation mounts that it could be forced to quit the euro
zone.
EU Commission spokesman Alejandro Ulzurrun said Barroso last
visited Athens in June 2009, since when there have been 13
inspections.
"Mr. Samaras and President Barroso... will discuss the
overall situation in Europe and obviously particularly focusing
on Greece," EU Commission spokesman Alejandro Ulzurrun told
reporters.
Greek officials had initially announced that Barroso's visit
would take place on Wednesday. But his arrival was postponed by
one day to allow him to hold a meeting with fellow EU
commissioners in Brussels, Greece's government spokesman Simos
Kedikoglou said.
It will be Barroso's first visit to Athens since June 2009,
Ulzurrun said.