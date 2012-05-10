LONDON May 10 Want a flutter on Greece leaving
the euro zone? It may already be too late. A surge in bets has
forced Britain's second-biggest bookmaker, Ladbrokes, to
suspend betting after repeatedly slashing the odds on Greece
dropping out of the euro zone by year end.
The failure of Greece's leaders to form a government has
renewed speculation that Greece could be forced out of the
single currency.
"It is safer for us to suspend betting than to keep cutting
the odds," a spokesman for Ladbrokes said. "We have been
slashing the odds repeatedly over the last few days."
"If we get some positive news we will open the book again,"
he said.
Ladbrokes is still taking bets on the Greek stock market
losing more than 25 percent of its value in a single day's
trading by the end of 2012.
And if you fear Greece is just the beginning of the end for
the European single currency, Ladbrokes is offering odds on the
euro ceasing to exist by the end of 2012, which would make
punters 33 times their original stake.
Ladbrokes said it had "plenty of support for the 33/1 on
offer the currency was scrapped entirely this year."
Ladbrokes, which has around 2,100 shops in Britain, is
offering odds of 5/6 that the euro will cease to exist by the
end of 2015 and 4/1 on two or more states to leave the euro by
the end of the year.