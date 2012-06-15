* Betting firms see conservative victory
* Greek parties say election too close to call
* Soccer, weather may prove decisive
By Dina Kyriakidou and Harry Papachristou
ATHENS, June 15 Bookmakers see Greece's
conservative New Democracy winning Sunday's election but
political parties say the race is so close that even an
international soccer match or the weather may help usher the
radical left into power.
Greeks angry after two years of austerity and decades of
corruption punished mainstream politicians in an inconclusive
election on May 6 that catapulted the SYRIZA party to a surprise
second place, turning the fringe leftists into serious
contenders in Sunday's repeat vote.
The most recent opinion polls, published before a ban came
into effect two weeks before the election, showed New Democracy
about neck and neck with SYRIZA ahead of an election that may
decide whether the debt-ridden country remains in the euro.
Five pollsters favoured New Democracy, which backs a 130
billion euro ($160 billion) bailout keeping Greece afloat, while
two fancied the upstart SYRIZA, which wants to scrap the
bailout, end privatisations and nationalise banks.
Just days before the vote, London-based Betfair put New
Democracy on 1:3 and Ladbrokes quoted 4:11, while SYRIZA was on
11:4 and 15:8 respectively, suggesting a conservative victory
was more likely. Dublin-based Paddy Power gave New Democracy 2:7
and SYRIZA 9:4.
During the ban on publishing polls, leaks of "secret" and
often contradictory polls are making the rounds of Athens blogs
and coffee shops. One such poll showing New Democracy in the
lead even pushed the Athens Stock Exchange 10 percent up on
Thursday, its biggest daily gain since last August.
Pollsters say the odds have not changed much since the last
polls were published and at the headquarters of political
parties, officials say the race is too close to call.
New Democracy has told voters they must decide whether or
not they wish to remain in the euro, saying a SYRIZA victory
would mean lenders will turn off the funding taps and Greece
would be forced to leave the common currency.
SYRIZA says the bailout did nothing but plunge Greece into
its worse recession in years, with poor people suffering the
most from austerity measures attached to its funding, while the
rich who plundered Greek wealth for decades enjoy impunity.
No party is expected to win an outright majority, and
negotiations will follow to form a pro-bailout or an
anti-bailout coalition government.
SOCCER AND THE WEATHER
An unusually large numbers of voters are still wavering,
pollsters say. With the traditional Greek left-right political
divide sidelined by the debt crisis, other factors could sway
voters.
"Nothing is certain, many voters are still undecided and
factors such as the soccer match may be a major factor," said a
candidate for New Democracy.
Greece play Russia late on Saturday in the European Soccer
Championships in Poland. If Greece win, they will progress
beyond the group stage and could face Germany on June 22.
"Our analysts say a victory may fan nationalist feelings but
they are not sure which party would benefit from that," the
candidate said.
A second big factor is the weather, he said. Unusually high
temperatures may send younger voters to the beach rather than
the polling stations.
"New Democracy's demographics are older and SYRIZA attracts
younger groups. If the young opt not to vote it will be a boost
for the conservatives," a New Democracy party official said.
Pollsters say another oddity that makes the vote
unpredictable is the personal popularity of SYRIZA's youthful
leader Alexis Tsipras, 37, over New Democracy's chief, Antonis
Samaras, 61.
"We've had polls favouring New Democracy as the election
winner and Tsipras as prime minister," said one Athens pollster.
"It's odd things like that make this election hard to call."