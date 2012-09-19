ATHENS, Sept 19 Greece's finance ministry said
on Wednesday it had agreed with the European Commission to set a
flat 10 percent tax on player winnings from both online and slot
machine games operated by state-owned betting agency OPAP
from next year.
OPAP, one of the prime assets set for privatisation as part
of Greece's debt-cutting efforts, has been the subject of
complaints by online gaming operators because of different tax
treatments for online games and slot machines.
The finance ministry said it had agreed to harmonise tax
levels at a flat level of 10 percent on all on all winnings from
online and slot machines from Jan. 1, 2013.
