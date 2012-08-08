* Greeks cut back on fuel and taxis
* Once lowly bike gaining popularity
By Karolina Tagaris
ATHENS, Aug 8 Greece's dire economic plight has
forced thousands of businesses to close, thrown one in five out
of work and eroded the living standards of millions. But for
bicycle-maker Giorgos Vogiatzis, it's not all bad news.
The crisis has put cash-strapped Greeks on their bikes -
once snubbed as a sign of poverty or just plain risky - and
Greek manufacturers are shifting into fast gear.
The high cost of road tax, fuel and repairs is forcing
Greeks to ditch their cars in huge numbers. According to the
government's statistics office, the number of cars on Greek
roads declined by more than 40 percent in each of the last two
years. Meanwhile, more than 200,000 bikes were sold in 2011, up
about a quarter from the previous year.
Shops selling bicycles, and equipment ranging from helmets
to knee pads, are spreading fast across the capital, popping up
even between souvenir shops on the cobbled pedestrian streets of
the touristy Plaka district.
"They're sprouting up like mushrooms," said Vogiatzis, who
designs and builds tailor-made bicycles in his workshop on the
Aegean island of Rhodes.
A former cyclist on Greece's national team, Vogiatzis opened
his business in the mid-80s, combining his love for drawing and
mathematics, but only recently watched sales boom from a modest
40 bikes a year to over 350.
"There's no more money for luxuries and that helps," said
Vogiatzis, who works away furiously with two other staff to meet
demand for all sorts of bikes - some lavishly hand-painted in
glitter, others flaunting the Greek flag.
"People who were never interested in cycling are buying
bikes," he added. Vogiatzis now exports to seven countries
including Germany and the United States, and opened shops across
Greece, including in Athens where competition is fierce.
A far cry from the shuttered shopfronts in the capital that
have become a painful reminder of the country's worst downturn
since World War Two, bike shop owners estimate that at least one
store opened every month in 2011.
Vogiatzis laughed: "Every neighbourhood has its bike shop
just as it's got its kebab shop."
POTHOLES, TRAFFIC JAMS
In austerity Greece, the once lowly bike is winning new fans
every day, from middle-aged commuters who relied on their cars
to those who poked fun at former prime minister George
Papanadreou's penchant for cycling as not being macho enough.
The new national fashion has even prompted the Athens mayor
to start working on a public bike hire scheme similar to those
in other European capitals - a first for a city where the few
cycling lanes are often dotted with pine trees or parked cars.
The lack of infrastructure and Athens's mountainous
landscape have not deterred Greece's new cyclists who have begun
pedalling through traffic jams, up and down steep hills and over
potholed roads.
"This is not Berlin. Here it's risky but you need to start
thinking what you'll cut back on - taxis, the metro," said Elena
Koniaraki, 39, a music saleswoman who joked about sticking a
learner's sign on her back for the first few bumpy rides.
A pay cut two years ago forced Koniaraki to give up her car
under a "cash for clunkers" scheme as she could no longer afford
to pay the road tax or fill up her tank. She also moved from her
house in a leafy northern Athens suburb to the centre.
And to get through a cash squeeze in March, she picked up a
second-hand bike for the first time since childhood.
"At first my friends would laugh at me and say: Oh,
poverty!" said Koniaraki, who now cycles to work from the
foothills of the ancient Acropolis, past shop-gazing tourists in
Plaka and through the bustling Syntagma square.
"We've never had a bike culture in Greece. Sometimes I'll
leave my local street market on my bike, loaded with bags of
tomatoes, and people will stop and wave at me," she said.
THE ONLY WAY IS UP
With fuel prices catapulted by tax rises to about 1.72 euros
per litre in July - one of the highest rates in Europe - a bike
culture may just develop.
"A lot of people are starting to see it as an alternative,"
said Tolis Tsimoyannis, a cycling aficionado who imports fold-up
bikes from Taiwan.
Tsimoyannis, who opened his business in 2006, said he saw a
steady increase in demand in the previous two years, many of his
customers students and people in their 40s who were struggling
to make ends meet. Lately, his business has started to level out
- not because of a drop in demand but because the opening of so
many bike shops means they each get a smaller piece of the pie.
But even as prospects of Greece's recession-mired economy
remain glum and many fear the pain from the crisis will only
intensify in the days ahead, bike enthusiasts are optimistic
that the appeal of the bicycle will only grow.
"The only way is up," Tsimoyannis said.
