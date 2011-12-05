ATHENS Dec 5 U.S. Vice President Joe
Biden joked during a visit to debt-choked Athens on Monday about
bringing money to help Greece out of its deepest financial
crisis in decades.
Introducing a member of his delegation during a meeting with
Greek President Karolos Papoulias, Biden said: "This man
represents the Treasury department. He's brought hundreds of
millions of dollars."
His comments drew laughs from both the Greek and U.S.
delegations.
Euro zone ministers will meet on Friday for a summit billed
key to finding a way out of a growing debt crisis and may turn
to the International Monetary Fund for more aid.
A senior U.S. Treasury official said last week that the
United States was not planning to make such loans to the Fund
and said the lender's resources were adequate.
Asked what his message to Europe was, Biden said: "Hang in
there."