(Repeats with no changes to add more subscribers)
By Karolina Tagaris
ATHENS Nov 16 Actors and the producer of a
Greek play that depicted Jesus Christ and his apostles as gay
have been charged with blasphemy, court officials said on
Friday.
A production of "Corpus Christi" in Athens was cancelled
this month after weeks of almost daily protests outside the
theatre by priests and right-wing groups, including deputies
from the ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn party.
Charges of "insulting religion" and "malicious blasphemy"
have been filed after Bishop Seraphim of Piraeus lodged a
lawsuit against those involved in the play, the officials said.
The play's director told Reuters he was stunned that
prosecutors had chosen to go after him rather than pursue tax
evaders and others blamed for driving Greece to near-bankruptcy.
"What I see is that there are people who have robbed the
country blind who are not in jail and the prosecutor turns
against art," Albanian-born Laertis Vasiliou said.
If found guilty, Vasiliou and the other defendants could
face several months in prison. A trial date has not yet been
set.
Dozens of demonstrators, including some from Golden Dawn,
blocked the entrance of the theatre and clashed with police on
the night of its premiere last month.
Bearded black-robed priests holding crosses were shown on
television tearing up posters promoting the play. The Orthodox
Church is an integral part of Greek society and a powerful
institution.
Golden Dawn, which entered parliament this year for the
first time in its history, has been increasingly flexing its
muscle and polls show its hard line against immigrants and
corrupt politicians is boosting its popularity.
Last month, Greek state television came under fire from the
main opposition party and critics for editing a gay kiss out of
the primetime premiere of British period drama "Downton Abbey".
(Additional reporting by Renee Maltezou, editing by Deepa
Babington and Robert Woodward)