ATHENS Jan 20 An explosive device went off on Sunday at a shopping centre near Athens causing damage and lightly injuring two security employees, police said.

"The device was placed in a garbage bin near a branch of National Bank. There were two warning calls to a newspaper about half an hour before the explosion but police thought it was a hoax," a police official who declined to be named told Reuters.

