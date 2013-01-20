(Changes reporting credit)
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, Jan 20 A makeshift time-bomb lightly
injured two security staff at a large shopping centre near
Athens on Sunday, in escalating political violence in the
crisis-hit country.
The blast followed gun and bomb attacks on political figures
and journalists in recent weeks, some claimed by
anti-establishment leftists angry about Greece's financial woes.
The device, which exploded shortly before 11 a.m. (0900
GMT), was left in a rubbish bin close to a National Bank branch
at The Mall shopping centre in the middle-class Maroussi area,
said police. There have been no claims of responsibility so far.
The time bomb contained about 1.5 kilos (3.3 lb) of
gelatinous dynamite and a mixture of ammonium nitrate and fuel
oil, known as ANFO, according to a police official who declined
to be named.
While shops are closed on Sunday, cafes, cinemas and
restaurants in the centre were open for business. Police
evacuated the mall after two warning calls to a newspaper and a
news site, made about half an hour earlier.
Maroussi mayor George Patoulis told state Net TV about 200
people were in the shopping centre.
"We were doing inventory in our shop and the police told us
to evacuate. We ran out and in 10 minutes we heard the blast. It
all happened really fast," a shop clerk told SKAI radio.
Police shut down a metro station, combed the centre for
other bombs and checked security cameras. Authorities said the
two security guards suffered minor cuts from shattered glass.
A camera showed two persons, probably male, placing a bag in
the rubbish bin about half an hour before the warning call to
the newspaper and then leaving the site, police said.
All major political parties condemned the attack, the first
to cause injuries in several years.
"We are dealing with a new type of terrorism that not only
picks symbolic targets but wants blood and death," the co-ruling
Socialist PASOK party said in a statement.
The country's public order ministry urged the political
class to work together to end the violence.
"It is not enough to verbally condemn the incident, there
must be an absolute isolation of violence and terrorism by the
political system. The message is our democracy cannot be
terrorised," it said in a statement.
The government has said in the past Syriza, the radical
leftist main opposition party, tacitly backs anti-establishment
groups. Syriza, which condemned Sunday's attack, denies this.
"The attack shocked us. It is the first time commercial
areas are targeted. This scares consumers and hurts the market
at a time when social peace is needed," the president of the
Confederation of Greek Commerce, Vassilis Korkidis, told
Reuters.
Greece is in the sixth year of a recession that has fuelled
anger against banks, foreign lenders and politicians, blamed by
Greeks for bringing the country close to bankruptcy.
The U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, says racist attacks have
also risen to alarming levels in Greece during the crisis, and
hundreds of demonstrators in Athens on Saturday paraded the
coffin of a Pakistani immigrant who was stabbed to death.
On Monday, unidentified attackers opened fire on the Athens
headquarters of Greece's co-ruling New Democracy party with a
Kalashnikov assault rifle.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Jason Webb)