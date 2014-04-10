ATHENS, April 10 A car bomb went off outside a
Bank of Greece building in central Athens early on Thursday,
causing damages but no injuries a police source said.
Police cordoned off the area after a Greek newspaper
received a warning call from a person saying that a bomb
containing about 70 kilograms of explosives would detonate at
the central bank, the police official added on condition of
anonymity.
The explosion comes hours before Greece plans to return to
bond markets for the first time since its international bailout
began four years ago.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; and Karolina Tagaris)