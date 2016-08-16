ATHENS Four people, including a nine-year-old child, died and four were injured after a boat with about 20 people on board and a speedboat collided off the Greek holiday island of Aegina near Athens on Tuesday, the coastguard said.

The child, the captain of the tourist boat - which sank - and a male passenger were found dead, a coast guard official said. About 21 people had been rescued, including the four who were injured and who would be transferred to Athens, he said.

Other people were missing, Aegina mayor Dimitris Mourtzis told Skai TV. "It's such a small canal, just a few minutes distance," he said, referring to the channel between the port of Perdika in Aegina and the nearby uninhabited islet of Moni.

Excursions are run daily in the area and the reason for the collision was still unclear.

Private vessels, coast guard vessels and a helicopter were searching for survivors.

Less than an hour away from Athens by boat, Aegina is a top destination for both Greek and foreign visitors in summer.

