ATHENS Dec 4 A bomb went off at the offices of
a Greek ultra-right group near Athens early on Tuesday causing
damage but no casualties, a police source said.
The explosion occurred at the local offices of the Golden
Dawn party in the Athens suburb of Aspropyrgos. "It was a
powerful blast that caused a lot of damage," said a police
official who declined to be named.
Riding a wave of public anger at austerity, corrupt
politicians and illegal immigration, Golden Dawn has come out of
nowhere to become Greece's third-biggest party, according to the
latest opinion polls.
A survey by VPRC, an independent polling company, put its
party's support at 14 percent in October, compared with the 7
percent it won in elections in June..
Several Greek observers and politicians said Golden Dawn
should be declared illegal because its rhetoric and emblems
resemble the Nazi party and Greece's 1967-1974 military junta.
The party, however, denies any such resemblance.