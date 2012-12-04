ATHENS Dec 4 A makeshift bomb exploded at the
offices of the far-right political party Golden Dawn near Athens
early on Tuesday, ripping through a wall and smashing the
windows of a nearby building but causing no injuries, police
said.
Golden Dawn has surged in popularity during Greece's debt
crisis and was catapulted from obscurity to winning 7 percent of
the vote in parliamentary elections in June, riding a wave of
public anger at austerity, corrupt politicians and immigrants.
Activists and politicians have called for the
ultra-nationalist party, whose members have been seen giving
Nazi-style salutes and whose emblem resembles a swastika, to be
banned.
The dynamite-packed device was placed outside the party's
local offices in Aspropyrgos, an industrial suburb west of
Athens.
A police official, who declined to be named, said the attack
was most likely carried out by a far-left group. "It was a
powerful blast that caused a lot of damage," he said. "It looks
like (domestic) terrorism."
Bomb disposal experts were called to the site and Golden
Dawn lawmaker Ilias Kasidiaris, the party's spokesman, rushed to
the scene dressed in a white forensic suit.
Golden Dawn says it wants to rid Greece of all foreigners
including what it calls the "stench" of immigrants.
Latest opinion polls show the popularity of the party - the
first ultra-nationalist group to enter parliament since a
military junta was overthrown in 1974 - has risen since the
election.
A survey by VPRC, an independent polling company, put
support for Golden Dawn at 14 percent in October, making it the
third biggest party in the assembly.
The party denies it is neo-Nazi and frequently accuses
journalists and critics of mudslinging and misrepresenting it.
Explosions of small homemade bombs - usually gas canisters
or explosives packed together - are frequent in Greece, which is
in its fifth year of a recession that has left one in four
jobless and eroded living standards.