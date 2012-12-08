ATHENS Dec 8 A little-known anti-fascist group
said on Saturday it was behind a bomb attack on an office of
Greece's far-right Golden Dawn party this week that ripped
through a wall and smashed windows but caused no injuries.
The dynamite-packed device was planted outside a branch of
the party, whose popularity has surged during Greece's debt
crisis.
The Anti-Fascist Front said in an Internet statement that it
was behind Tuesday's pre-dawn attack near Athens. It said it was
affiliated with the Informal Anarchist Federation (FAI), a group
which has claimed several attacks across Europe, mostly in
Italy.
"We decided to hit Golden Dawn's offices because we believe
that you have to hit out at fascists first, before they hit
you," the Front said.
The authenticity of its claim could not immediately be
verified and a Greek police source said the group was not known
to the security services.
Greek activists and politicians have called for the
ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn to be banned. Its members have
been seen giving Nazi-style salutes and its emblem resembles a
swastika, but the party denies it is neo-Nazi.
Messages signed by the FAI were included in letter bombs
sent last year to the Italian tax agency Equitalia, Germany's
Deutsche Bank and the Greek embassy in Paris.
The Equitalia bomb blew off the finger of its director
general.
People affiliated with the group also claimed responsibility
for shooting and wounding an executive at Italian nuclear
engineering firm Ansaldo Nucleare earlier this year.
