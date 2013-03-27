ATHENS, March 27 A makeshift bomb exploded
outside the home of a prominent Greek ship owner in central
Athens on Wednesday, shattering windows and causing other damage
but no injuries, police officials said.
A newspaper received a warning call about half an hour
before the explosion at the house near the Acropolis of
50-year-old Nikos Tsakos, the chairman of tanker operator Tsakos
Energy Navigation Ltd, police officials said.
"Parts of the device were found at the entrance of the
building, the bomb was probably in a bag," a police official
said. "Some neighbouring buildings were also damaged."
Nikos Tsakos was until January a board member of the Bank of
Cyprus, the biggest lender on the Mediterranean island
stricken by its worst financial crisis in decades.
Minor bomb and arson attacks have increased in recent months
as Greece implements deeply unpopular austerity measures in
exchange for bailout funds from the European Union and the
International Monetary Fund for its debt-crippled economy.
In January, two Greek anarchist groups claimed
responsibility for an explosion at an Athens shopping centre
that fuelled fears of rising political violence.
That incident followed a series of small homemade bomb
attacks on journalists and political figures.