ATHENS, April 14 A small makeshift bomb exploded
outside a branch of Greece's second largest lender, Eurobank
, in central Athens early on Saturday, causing no
injuries or serious damage, a police official said.
The device consisted of two gas canisters but only one of
them blew up, blackening the shutters of the branch, the
official said.
There have been several low-level attacks on businesses and
politicians in Greece since the cash-strapped nation adopted
tough austerity measures under the terms of two successive
bailouts by the EU and the IMF.
The attack is the third in the last two weeks. A small bomb
exploded outside a branch of the reform ministry on Monday, and
a similar device caused minor damage outside the office of
former socialist Prime Minister Costas Simitis earlier this
month.
Greece is officially in a pre-election period after calling
early elections for May 6. But most polls show that the election
will fail to provide a clear result and that the two biggest
parties, the conservative New Democracy and the Socialist PASOK,
may face difficulties in renewing their coalition government.
