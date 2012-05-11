ATHENS May 11 Greece's Finance Minister said on Friday he asked the Prime Minister to decide whether the country will pay a remaining amount of 430 million euros of a bond maturing on May 15, which was not part of a major bond swap.

"I have not taken a position on whether the bond should or should not be paid," Filippos Sachinidis told Reuters.

"I have sent a letter to Prime Minister Lucas Papademos asking him to consult with political party leaders and make a decision," he added.