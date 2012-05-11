* Greek finmin asks PM for decision on May 15 bond

* Says has not taken stance on whether to pay holdouts or not

ATHENS, May 11 Greece's finance minister said on Friday he had asked the prime minister to decide whether the country will pay a remaining amount of 430 million euros ($557 million) of a bond maturing on May 15, which was not part of a major bond swap.

Greece completed a huge debt restructuring in early March, swapping a nominal amount of 177 billion euros of government paper held by private creditors for new securities as part of its second rescue package.

A few investors held out, rejecting the bond swap offer accepted by 96.9 percent of bondholders who suffered a real loss of 75 percent, leaving about 6 billion worth of bonds that Greece must decide how to treat.

Political deadlock after Sunday's national election is delaying a decision on how Athens will deal with a bond expiring May 15, which is governed by foreign law.

"I have not taken a position on whether the bond should or should not be paid," Filippos Sachinidis told Reuters.

"I have sent a letter to Prime Minister Lucas Papademos asking him to consult with political party leaders and make a decision," he added.

The May 15 Hellenic Republic note was partially exchanged under the swap and has a remaining amount of 430 million euros. It pays a coupon based on the 3-month Euribor +8 basis points.

The government is left with three options on the holdouts -continue to service the bonds, default and trigger litigation, or come up with a new offer while ensuring fair treatment for those that accepted the swap.