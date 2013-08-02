* IMF identifies EUR11bn financing gap over next two years
* Pressure mounts on European partners to find solution
* German elections may push back debt relief discussions
By John Geddie
LONDON, Aug 2 (IFR) - Greece will not be able to return to
bond markets next year to help plug an estimated EUR11bn
financing gap that will start to open up, said market sources
this week, contrary to earlier suggestions from the government
and its European partners.
With pressure mounting on eurozone officials to find a
solution to the EUR4.4bn shortfall the IMF projects will kick in
from August 2014, and widen by a further EUR6.5bn in 2015, more
debt relief now seems all but inevitable for Athens.
"The troika will not likely be able to avoid new bailout
discussions before the end of 2014 in order to plug the gaps,
and is very likely to decide on an extension," said Barclays in
a research note.
"We do not see how Greece could possibly return to the
markets next year, even if recent developments have been very
positive."
Greece's 10-year bonds yielded over 25% at the start of last
year - just before the country's second debt restructuring -
before hitting a three-year low of 8.2% in May. This impressive
rally prompted Greek prime minister Antonis Samaras to announce
that the country was planning to end its four-year absence from
international capital markets in 2014.
He tempered his comments later that month in an interview
with Reuters Insider, but confirmed he expected to issue a
small-sized bond in the second half of next year.
EU officials - who believe the size of the gap next year is
somewhat smaller at EUR3.8bn - see the issuance of short-term
bonds as an option to make up the shortfall, alongside utilising
unused funds earmarked for the country's bank recapitalisations
and/or new loans.
Bankers, however, say the country will struggle to convince
investors to buy its bonds, especially given that further
restructurings are not out of the question.
"With so much uncertainty hanging over their heads,
investors just wouldn't be interested," said one senior SSA
banker in London.
Barclays' analyst Fabrice Montagne, the author of Thursday's
note, added: "It also doesn't make sense for Greece, because at
present there is a huge gap between market financing and the
current programme financing."
As a temporary solution, the country could up its treasury
bill issuance, wrote JP Morgan in its Europe Economic research
note on Thursday.
JP Morgan estimated that the remaining funds set aside for
bank restructuring at present would fill almost 70% of the
financing gap, while the rest could be filled by increased
treasury bill issuance.
Greece has issued four-, 13- and 26-week bills in recent
months to tide itself over between bailout payments. Just last
month it issued EUR1.625bn of bills maturing in January 2014 at
a yield of 4.2%. However, it has not been able to issue longer
52-week bills for over three years, emphasising that this cannot
be seen as a sustainable debt solution to its long-term
financing problems.
URGENT ATTENTION
The IMF is concerned that if the funding gap is not dealt
with swiftly, it will further erode investor confidence in the
fragile Mediterranean state.
"Should debt sustainability concerns prove to be weighing on
investor sentiments even with the framework for debt relief now
in place, European partners should consider providing relief
that would entail a faster reduction in debt than currently
programmed," the IMF report said.
The IMF's call to arms comes at an unfortunate time,
however, with Greece's largest creditor Germany preoccupied with
appeasing its own electorate before elections due in September.
"Chancellor Merkel will soon be actively campaigning and
cannot afford to question the bailout policies. Hence, we
believe the IMF's call may fall flat at this stage before
getting more traction toward year-end or the beginning of 2014
when all parties will be in a position to discuss a new deal,"
said Barclays.
The IMF stated that additional financing will need to be
identified by the time of the fifth review, to keep the
programme fully financed on a 12-month forward basis. That
review is scheduled to take place on or after September 29,
2013.
(Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)