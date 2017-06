ATHENS Jan 27 Greece plans to sumbit a final offer on a bond swap to its private creditors by Feb. 15, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Friday.

"Everything must be over in the coming days because the public announcement on the PSI must be made before Feb. 15," Venizelos said in a statement.

A Greek finance ministry official had earlier said that the country aimed to submit an offer to its bonholders by Feb 13.