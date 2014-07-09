ATHENS, July 9 Greece has mandated banks for a
three-year bond that will be issued soon depending on market
conditions, the finance ministry said in a statement on
Wednesday.
It was the first official confirmation of Athens's plans to
return to bond markets for the second time in three months,
after Greece's successful sale of a five year bond in April.
"The transaction is expected to be launched and priced in
the near future, subject to market conditions," the statement
said.
Greece is aiming for a yield of around 3.5 percent on the
benchmark bond, a government source told Reuters.
Earlier, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters
that the bond would be priced on Thursday and that five lead
managers - Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche
Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan - are running the sale.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington)