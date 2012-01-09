(From the International Financing Review -- www.ifre.com)

By Christopher Spink

LONDON Jan 7 (IFR) - Greece is pushing its private-sector bondholders to accept its planned 200 billion euro voluntary debt exchange -- the details of which are expected to be published within days -- with officials from the country threatening that those that decline the offer will fare worse in any subsequent restructuring.

But the pressure is being met with resistance from smaller investors holding Greek bonds maturing this year. Many are holding out, confident that they still stand a chance of being repaid in full, because what is now known as PSI2 - the second effort at finding an agreement to restructure and buy back Greek debt from private-sector holders - is officially still a voluntary exercise.

The latest negotiations between the country, which has total liabilities of more than 350 billion euros, and its creditors are reaching fever pitch as 14.5 billion euros of three-year bonds come due for repayment on March 20. In order to give at least a month to draft any documents and execute debt swaps, the terms need to be published within the next few weeks.

The mood darkened last week as the European Union and International Monetary Fund said Greece's next scheduled 5 billion euro loan payment under the original 110 billion euro bail-out agreement would not now be made until March, restricting the country's room to manoeuvre. It had originally been due to be released last month.

"This makes it quite simple," said one banker familiar with the discussions. "March 20, or maybe March 27 after a grace period, is a hard stop. Greece would be mad to redeem that bond in full. PSI2 has to happen now."

A source close to a steering committee leading talks with Greece on behalf of private-sector creditors said many teleconferences had been held over the past few days to finalise details of the proposed bond swap, outlined in Brussels on October 27. The negotiations are being led by BNP Paribas senior adviser Jean Lemierre and Charles Dallara, managing director of the Institute of International Finance.

"The co-chairmen believe it is very important to conclude a deal in the coming days on the basis of the economic and financial parameters agreed on October 27," the source said. These said that any deal should be voluntary, should give a 50 percent haircut to bondholders and should provide them with 30 billion euros of collateral, or 15 cents per bond.

But there is growing opposition to such a deal. ECB governing council member Athanasios Orphanides has called for PSI2 to be scrapped. He is in charge of the central bank of Cyprus, which also faces debt challenges this year. If PSI2 is scrapped, then a deeper restructuring - possibly cutting 75 percent from the value of Greek bonds - is likely to be proposed by the Greeks.

MARCH BONDS MADNESS?

Earlier in the week Greece's prime minister Lucas Papademos warned of dire consequences if a deal were not implemented before the 14.5 billion euros of three-year bonds come due in 10 weeks' time. Nevertheless, the price of these bonds has risen by nearly a fifth in the past month from 40.5 percent of par value to 48 percent, on renewed hopes that they might be fully redeemed. "There is certainly a market in the bonds," said the creditor committee source.

In order to maintain that the process is "voluntary", Greece has honoured all coupons and redemptions since it first agreed to restructure its sovereign bonds on July 21 last year. And payments falling due in December were met, according to several investors.

Whether March's bonds are similarly paid in full depends on the success of the bond offer inherent in PSI2. "The scale of the hold-outs will determine what can be legitimately done to them," said a liability management specialist.

However, the chance of a successful take-up of above 90 percent has been made less likely as bonds previously held by entities covered by the IIF agreement have leaked to other parties.

Analysts at JP Morgan and Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimate that about half of the 200 billion euros eligible for the private-sector debt swap is now held by entities that have not committed to take part in the bond exchange through the IIF.

And even in the apparently unlikely event that 90 percent of the 200 billion euros of bonds are exchanged for new paper, that would still leave Greece with an unsustainable debt to GDP ratio of 120 percent, implying an inevitable further debt restructuring at a later date.

REMOVING THE INCENTIVE

The prospect of a second restructuring might actually increase the take-up in the first. Last week, Mitu Gulati, Professor at Duke University, and Jeromin Zettelmeyer of the EBRD said in a paper that if those that accept the exchange "can expect to survive that second restructuring in better shape than the holders of the old debt, this might remove the incentive to free ride".

The duo said that subordinating the old debt, without triggering CDS contracts, could be done by bolstering the legal status of the new debt, protecting it from further restructuring.

The new bonds could be offered under English law, with cross-default, negative pledge and pari passu provisions as well as high vote thresholds in order to modify terms. This would de facto make these new bonds senior to the old ones written under Greek law without such protections.

Then, under a second restructuring, the old bonds would effectively be wiped out. Against such a scenario, tendering longer maturity bonds in an exchange for new ones with cash, or collateral, of an estimated 15 cents for every euro of bonds held may be worthwhile.

"Risk-averse investors will particularly value the fact that acceptance of the exchange offer implies a 'bird in the hand' [15 cents on the euro of cash right away, plus 35 if they are lucky] rather than 'two birds in the bush' [100 cents on the euro if they are lucky]," said Gulati and Zettelmeyer.

They added that investors would therefore have to make their decision based not just on this haircut, "but also how they might fare in the event of a new restructuring".

"Ironically, it is the lack of faith of the market that a reduction of the Greek public debt ratio to 120% is enough to make Greece's debt sustainable that may help to make Greece's latest plan work."

(This article appeared in the January 7 issue of the weekly International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication -- www.ifre.com)