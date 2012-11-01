LONDON Nov 1 London-based hedge fund Adelante
Asset Management has made a 70 percent gain on a sale of Greek
bonds, showing the potential for big profits from betting on a
recovery in the fortunes of a country effectively off-limits to
investors a few months ago.
Adelante's deal offers a rare glimpse into the opaque market
for Greek bonds, which has been tough to track since the
country's debt restructuring earlier this year.
Since the restructuring, Greek government bond prices have
strengthened, allowing Adelante to sell them for around 24 cents
on the euro, having bought them for around 14 cents in June, the
company said.
A Greek government bond maturing in 2042, for
example, is currently trading at around 20.8 cents on the euro,
Thomson Reuters data shows.
Other hedge funds have made similar bets. Third Point, a
high profile New York hedge fund, for example, has been a
significant buying of cut-price Greek bonds.
But it is not all upside.
Julian Adams, manager of the Adelante Emerging Market Debt
Fund, said that the market was "vulnerable" in the run up to a
vote on the 2013 Greek budget and structural reforms in
November.
"The chances of a Greek exit from the Euro would shoot up
again if the measures are not passed," said Adams, "This is why
in the balance of probability they will pass but it will be very
tense getting there."
Adelante's debt fund, which made a more than 10 percent
yield over the past 12 months, still holds 4 percent in Greek
bonds.